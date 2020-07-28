1/1
Kevin N. Sheekey
Kevin N. Sheekey, 48, of Newport, returned peacefully to his maker on July 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Sheekey and Mary (Nagle) Sheekey. His brother Timothy pre-deceased him.
Kevin was a graduate of Rogers high school and continued his education in Savannah, Georgia.
He owned and operated Newport Hardwood Floors for many years, he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dennis E Collins Division 1 Newport, a member of the Newport Rugby Football Club and a faithful member of St. Mary's Church.
Kevin was an avid traveler and he was actively working on his goal of traveling the world, he enjoyed spending time at the beach, his most recent passion was paddle boarding. Kevin always had a friendly word for everyone he met. He will be remembered for his kindness and spirituality.
Kevin leaves behind his most prized possession, his daughter Keeley Rose Sheekey, she was his shining star and the light of his life. He is also survived by his mother Mary Nagle Sheekey and four siblings: Thomas J (Cheri) of Jamestown , James B, Cathleen M, Patrick N (Christina) all of Newport, and many nieces and nephews and loving cousins.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 31 from 4-7pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 1 at St. Mary's Church, Newport. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dennis E Collins Division 1 Charities c/o AOH , 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840. For online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
