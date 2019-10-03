Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Kristin Matson Obituary
Kristin Matson
Kristin Matson, 36, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Kristin was born in Newport, RI to John Matson of Warwick, RI and the late Kathleen (Moran) Matson. Kristin grew up in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida but returned to RI in 2004 to be with family and friends. She went on to graduate from Johnson & Wales University with both a Bachelor's Degree and her MBA in 2017. She immersed herself in Newport cultural working for various local shops and restaurants. She also pursued a career in marketing with hopes of becoming an event planner. For several years she enjoyed the competition in the Providence Roller Derby league, skating for the Old Money Honeys as "Roxy ElbowYa". Kristin also had an artistic side, enjoying photography, writing and creating floral arrangements; as well as a love of live music and regularly attending concerts.
Kristin is survived by her father John Matson and his wife Sharon of Warwick, her son Cain Matson of Newport, and her siblings Courtney Matson, Taylor Matson, Aaron Woodbine, and Nolan Woodbine all of Warwick, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Matson.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with reflections and prayers at 4:30pm, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
