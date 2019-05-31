|
Kyle Maloney
Kyle Lewis Maloney, age 29, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Kyle was born in Newport, RI to Peter Earley and Kim (Maloney) Earley. He graduated from Rogers High School in 2009 and participated in the Maher Workshop from 2009-2015. Kyle loved watching WWE, listening to Michael Jackson, rap and R&B. He also loved being a social butterfly, always out and about and blowing kisses to the ladies. He especially loved being with his very loving family.
Kyle is survived by parents Kim and Peter Earley of Newport, his brothers Peter Maloney of Boston, MA and Kendall Maloney of Newport, his sister Tyondra Maloney. He also leaves behind 7 nephews and 6 nieces, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services for Kyle Maloney will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 11:00am at Crosspoint Church, 14 Rhode Island Ave, Newport, and the Funeral Service at 1:00pm in the church. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park. Repass at VFW in Middletown following burial.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 31 to June 3, 2019