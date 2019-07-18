|
|
MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
LAKEISHA MARIE MOORE
2018 - July 18 - 2019
"Ancient Egyptians believed that upon death they would
be asked two questions and their answers would determine
whether they could continue their journey in the afterlife.
The first question was,
'Did you bring joy?'
The second was,
'Did you find joy?'"
Keisha, we know
you brought joy and
we know you found joy,
But we love you and we miss you terribly.
Love, Mom Verna, Children
Jasmine, Jacoby, Gianna,
Greg, Selena, grandmother, aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews, cousins and
numerous other family and
friends.
Published in Newport Daily News on July 18, 2019