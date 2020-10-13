Laura Smith

Laura Winifred Manchester Smith, born in Newport, RI on March 6, 1934, passed away peacefully at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, FL on September 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Middletown, RI. She leaves behind her loving husband, William H. Smith, Jr., her two daughters, Sandra O. White, Victoria D. Foley, her grandsons Tyler W. Ottilige, Carl S. Grumbine and two great grandsons Liam and Landon Ottilige.

Laura's love for the ocean was evident when she was a lifeguard at Peabody Beach in Middletown, RI. She and her husband, Bill, kept their boat at her parents shipyard, Williams and Manchester's Shipyard in Newport, RI. She was also an avid horsewoman with many ribbons and held New England Three Gaited Champion for three years at Madison Square Garden, NY.

Laura and her beloved husband Bill, have resided on beautiful Sanibel Island for over 30 years. An active member of both Newport Yacht Club and Sanibel-Captiva Yacht Club, where she was cruise coordinator for various cruises around SW Florida. Laura had many yachting friends and her hospitality and poise will be missed by many.

In her later years she enjoyed her orchid club and many other clubs. She was "One Crafty Lady" and enjoyed a full, fun and rich life.



