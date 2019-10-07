|
|
Laurence Maxwell Smets
Laurence Maxwell Smets of Arivaca, Arizona died October 1, 2019. He was born in Augusta Maine, April 15,1949. Laurence enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served three tours in Vietnam, returning home with a bullet lodged in his knee for over 30 years. A commercial lobsterman and world traveler, he loved the water, animals, family and friends. He was also an avid story teller, known by many as Riley.
He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, sister and brother.
Arrangements are still being made for Laurence's inurement in Arlington National cemetery, Arlington County, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "in memory of Laurence Maxwell Smets" to Southern AZ VA Health Care system 3601 S. 6th Avenue Tucson, AZ 85723. Please make checks out to SAVAHCS VAVS Patient Programs.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019