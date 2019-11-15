Home

Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Laurie (Cosimini) Humes-Page

Laurie (Cosimini) Humes-Page Obituary
Laurie (Cosimini) Humes-Page
A life full of love is a life that's been lived. Laurie (Cosimini) Humes-Page, 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Laurie was born on November 2, 1958, in Central Falls, RI, to the late Richard F. Cosimini and Margaret (Jenard) Sepe.
Laurie is survived by her children, Francis Cappello (Eric), Jean Sydney Humes (Joshua) and Jack Page, her mother, Margaret Sepe, her siblings, Victoria Landry, Richard Cosimini (Heather), Donna Cory, Jane Jensen (Peter), David Cosimini, Mia Finnegan (Richard), and her grandchildren Landyn and Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard F. Cosimini.
Public Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2679 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
