LEO BRUNO HEROUX
age 96, passed away Friday 25 October 2019 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. He was the husband of the late Anne-Marie (Broeckx) Héroux of Normandy, France.
Leo was born in Lowell, MA 21 September 1923 to Fortunat Héroux and Anysie (Rousseau) Héroux. At a very young age, he and his family moved to Central Falls, RI where he attended Sacred Heart Academy and later worked as a dyeing machine tender in Lincoln, RI. He was drafted into the Army during WWII and participated bravely in the D-Day landing at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.
Leo is survived by four children: Norman Héroux (and wife Lilliane) of Sorgues, France, Nancy Héroux (and husband Gilles Thériault) of Montreal, Canada, Béatrice Vial (and husband Gérard Vial) of Caromb, France and Leslie Héroux (and wife Arlène) of Sorgues, France. He leaves 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers—Antonio, Edouard and Rodrique Héroux.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809. Condolences and a full obituary are available at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
