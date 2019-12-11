|
|
Leo, Paul Thibeault
Leo Paul Thibeault, 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Newport Hospital in Newport, RI. He was the husband of the late Marie Rose (Begin) Thibeault, who died on January 7, 1976, and the former spouse of Paula M. Dwyer of Maine.
Born on July 29, 1934 in Biddeford, ME, he was the son of the late Frank Thibeault and the late Alice (Paquette) Thibeault.
Raised and educated in Biddeford, he was a graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford and attended Salve Regina University. Leo proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy, and worked as a Dental Technician for the Navy for twenty-four years before retiring in 1975.
A resident of Middletown for the past five years, he previously resided in Topsham, ME for twelve years, and in Sicily, Italy, Iceland and Cuba.
A warm, gregarious man who loved to give hugs, Leo was wonderfully encouraging of others and saw the best in everyone. He loved participating in athletics, whether boxing in the Navy or serving as a referee. He loved to play baseball, basketball and football, and believed strongly in supporting local sports programs. Leo also loved to cook, especially crepes, chowder, potato sandwiches, and French meat pies. More than anything, he loved being with his family.
In addition to his former wife, Paula, Leo is survived by his loving children: Frank Thibeault and his wife, Donna Thibeault, of Londonderry, NH; Anne Leon and her husband, Mark Leon, of Daytona Beach, FL; Pat O'Neil and her husband, Mark O'Neil, of San Rafael, CA; Paul Thibeault and his companion, Lori Stewart, of Middletown, RI; Andrew Thibeault and his wife, Bonnie Thibeault, of Middletown, RI; Teresa Caldwell and her husband, Bob Caldwell, of Deland, FL; Michelle Smith of Jensen Beach, FL; Daniel Thibeault and his wife, Rev. Kelly Thibeault, of Middletown, RI; Jeannette Thibeault and her companion, Walt Smith, of Farmingdale, ME; and Greg Thibeault and his companion, Kendra Sockabasin, of Topsham, ME.
He was the adoring grandfather of twenty-two grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Leo was the brother of Cecile Therrien of Middletown, CT, and was predeceased by his sister, Therese Thibeault. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Leo by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Connors Funeral Home, with Rev. Kelly Thibeault officiating.
Graveside services with Military Honors will immediately follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Leo to "Middletown Youth Wrestling Club", 240 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, a non-profit organization to support the Middletown High School wrestling team, would be greatly appreciated.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019