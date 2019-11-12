|
Leslie Jeanne (Barry) Gray
Leslie Jeanne Gray, 69, of Newport, RI, passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Leslie, a native Newporter and a lifelong 5th warder, was the daughter of John and Emily Barry. She was born January 31, 1950. Leslie was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1968 where she was very active and was the editor of the 1968 Binnacle, the school yearbook. She attended Rhode Island University. Leslie worked as an administrative assistant at Rooney Plotkin & Willey CPA for twenty years. Leslie enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and time with her family and friends. Leslie was an avid sailor and joined the Newport Yacht Club at the age of 11, where she remained an active member her entire life. She sailed in many Narragansett Bay Sailing Association and national regattas, bringing home many trophies. She was also a friend of the Seamen's Church Institute and helped found their "holiday community meals" program, worked on fundraising, and helped create soup for their "soup to the docks" program. She was also a Gooseberry beach shareholder.
Leslie is survived by her husband of 43 years Neill Gray of Newport, RI. Her daughters Jillian (Eric) Krause, of Denver, CO and Kimberly (Christopher) Langstaff of Newport, RI, her grandchildren Emma and William Krause, Mackenzie and Madelynn Langstaff, her sister Pamela Wood (Robert Waldman) of North Stamford, CT, her niece Samantha Wood Perzel (Andrew) of Lagrangeville, NY, and her nephews, William Wood, Jr (Amanda Grant ) of South Salem, NY, and John Maultsby of Warren, RI. She is preceded in death by her father John Barry, mother Emily (Martland) Barry, and her sister Wendy Barry Maultsby. Leslie is also survived and predeceased by numerous relatives of the Barry, Martland and Gray families.
Visiting hours will be held at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at her childhood church, Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St, Newport, RI on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12 noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Leslie's memory.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019