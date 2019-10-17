|
|
Liliana Kay
Liliana Maria Eugenia Melita Bicciato Kay, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away on October 14, 2019 at St. Clare Home surrounded by her loving family.
Liliana was born November 24, 1932 in Padua Italy to Aldo Bicciato and Elda (Fagarazzi) Bicciato. She lived her early years in Padua and moved to Asmara, Ethiopia where the Bicciato family rebuilt their lives after the end of the war. It was in Ethiopia where Liliana met a handsome young American Naval Officer, Howard Norman Kay, whom she married, and returned to the United States with him.
Liliana's role as a Naval Officer's wife and home maker was done with grace and passion. Her cooking skills were legendary. An invitation to a homemade pasta meal was a coveted event!
After extended tours in Hawaii and Virginia, they settled in her beloved Newport. She tended to a bountiful garden and shared the rewards with friends and with anyone who started a conversation over the fence.
Liliana's everyday gestures of living her life, left a wealth of fond memories for so many. Strangers became friends very quickly, and everyone got a kiss and a hug when they departed.
Liliana is survived by her daughters, Sarah K. Nolan of Arlington VA, Michael J. Nolan of Washington DC, Susie Kay of Washington DC., her brother Gianni (Carla) Bicciato of Arese, Italy, and her grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Nolan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Captain Howard Kay, and her brother Pino Bicciato.
Calling hours will be held from 8-9 am on Monday October 21 at Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Broadway. Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following at 9:30 AM at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway. Burial will be, at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Liliana's name To the Newport Tree Conservancy PO 863, Newport RI o
02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019