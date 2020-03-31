Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Morais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian R. Morais


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian R. Morais Obituary
Lillian R. Morais
Lillian R. (Addison) Morais, 80, of Middletown died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the St. Clare Home, Newport. She was the wife of the late Albert Morais.
Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Nellie (Burton) Addison.
Mrs. Morais was a 1958 graduate of Rogers High School the first new high school class. She worked at Raytheon as a quality control inspector for 43 years. Mrs. Morais was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Sea-Side Red Hatters Red Hat Society, the Bunco Group, a fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and was a devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her sister, Beryl Yeomans of Newport, RI, her brother Roland Addison of Middletown, RI, and eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Keith Upshur and the sister of the late Nathaniel Addison, and the grandmother of the late Eddie Jarrabet.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Church in Newport.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 31 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -