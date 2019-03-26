|
Linda L. Lawrence
Linda L. (Kunze) Lawrence, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, wife of Gilbert "Gil" Lawrence, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Linda enjoyed reading, scratch-off tickets, watching Law and Order, and wine. She also enjoyed movies, dancing, bowling, and going out to eat, especially Chinese. She took great pride in her home and kept it spotless. She thoroughly loved to vacuum which we all laughed about. Linda was always kind and generous. She took pride in always doing a good job whether it was at work or at home. What made her the happiest was spending time with her family especially her grandkids Cora, Remi, and Will. Linda wanted nothing more than to see her grandkids grow up, but lost her fight with cancer.
Besides her husband of 48 years, she leaves two children, Laura Raposa and her husband Ryan of Portsmouth, RI and Gil Lawrence and his wife Rachel of Barrington, RI; three grandchildren, Cora and Remi Raposa and William Lawrence; seven siblings, Christine Pickens and her husband Tom, Mary Scheel and her husband Bill, Patricia Pasvolsky and her husband Tim, Ethel Heflin, Nora Mace and her husband Tony, Erich Kunze and his wife Kerry and John Kunze and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anita and Robert Kunze and the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sullivan) Kunze.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to tobaccofreekids.org. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019