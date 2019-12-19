|
LINDA LOGAN
62, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at Newport Hospital on December 8, 2019.
Linda was born in Providence, RI to the late Paul Logan and Irene (Facey) Logan.
Linda graduated from Roger Williams University in 2004. She was an admittance technician from 1987 until her retirement in 2006.
Linda is survived by her children, Teles Logan-Monteiro (Terrance) of Newport, Duane Logan of Newport, and Jerrie-Ann Walmsley of Cranston, her siblings, Kim Longmire, Christine William, Jessie Gregory, Marie Salter, Sandra Facey, and Joseph Logan. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jalil, Sincere, and LahQuasia Logan, Khalil and Kimani Monteiro, Kyasia Bowen, Ciara and William Young, Taj, Jacob, and Jazalle Thomkus, as well as 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport. Burial will be private.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019