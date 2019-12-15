Home

More Obituaries for Linda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie (Potaczala) Williams

Linda Marie (Potaczala) Williams Obituary
Linda (Potaczala) Marie Williams
Linda Marie (Potaczala) Williams, 71, died surrounded by family Saturday December 7, 2019 at Newport Hospital, in Newport, RI from fast acting ALS.
Linda was born in Utica, New York on April 10, 1948, the eldest of eight children born to Doris (Liebhaber) Potaczala and Thaddeus Potaczala. She spent her early years in Utica and is a graduate of Utica Free Academy. She married the love of her life Howard Williams Jr. on September 9, 1967, in their hometown. In her 20's she traveled the span of the country to live in California while her husband was serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Eventually they settled in Newport, RI in 1973 after he was stationed there. She was a civil servant for 30 years at Newport City Hall, ending her service to the city as a beloved senior clerk typist for the canvassing office. She will be remembered for her quiet body-quaking laughs, for her dedication to the electoral process, her attention to detail, her philanthropic efforts, and her love of animals.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Howard Williams Jr.; her son Howard Williams III and wife Marianne Hadzima of Riverside, RI; her daughter Joan Marie Davis and husband Scott Alan Davis of Tiverton, RI and grandchildren Avery Alan Davis of Vero Beach, FL and Victoria Marie Davis of Newport, RI; and her daughter Amy Lynn Anderson and husband Jason Scott Anderson and grandchildren Hayden Scott Anderson and Blake Scott Anderson of West Warwick, RI. She also leaves behind her sister Joyce Potacazala-Piersma and husband Robert Piersma of Utica, NY; her cherished fur babies Maddy and Teddy; and three brothers also of New York State.
In accordance with Linda's wishes, there will be no funeral service as her family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time. In memory of Linda donations can be made to the ALS Association, Rhode Island Chapter (http://webri.alsa.org) or EDS National Foundation (https://ehlers-danlos.com). Arrangements by Olson & Parent Funeral Home (OlsonParent.com)
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019
