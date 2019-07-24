|
|
MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
LINDA ANNE RODRIGUES
1994 - July 24 - 2019
We thought of you
with love today.
But that is nothing new.
We thought about
you yesterday.
And days before that too,
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories. And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake. With which we will never part. God had you in his keeping.
We have you in our heart.
With Love from Joe, Jodi, & Joey
Published in Newport Daily News on July 24, 2019