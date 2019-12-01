|
Lois A. Martin
Lois Aline Martin, 91, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 30, 2019 in the St. Clare Home, Newport. She was the wife of the late Capt. James Whitney Martin, USN, Ret.
Lois was born December 16, 1927, in Malden, MA to Leo J. Renahan and Evelyn M. (Kelly) Renahan.
Lois was a graduate from the Malden Business School. She worked for the dean of the Malden Business School until her marriage to Whit on May 9, 1953.
A devout Catholic, Lois enjoyed the camaraderie she found while volunteering for many years at the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen. She was an active participant in the annual St. Joseph's Harvest Festival. In addition, she was a Eucharistic Minister and delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels organization. Lois graciously accepted the role of being a Naval officer's wife which included hosting multiple functions for the Naval families and embraced the challenges of raising their children during Whit's long Naval deployments.
Lois took pleasure in working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and hooking rugs. She was an active onlooker to her children's multiple sporting events and extra-curricular activities. Lois enjoyed hosting the annual Martin trim-the-tree party for the Martin clan, where her grandchildren experienced the joy of decorating gingerbread houses and miniature Christmas trees.
Lois leaves her children Susan Blake (Paul) of Cumberland, James Martin (Marcie) of Portsmouth, Patricia Lakin-Allan (Ron) of Portsmouth, Beth Loftis (Richard) of Coventry, CT, Michael Martin (Carolyn) of Middletown and Kevin Martin (Ann Marie) of Newport. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Capt. James W. Martin, USN Ret., and her siblings; Evelyn McDermod, Leo J. Renahan, Alberta Rogers, and infant Patricia Renahan.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
For those who wish to make a gift in memory of Lois, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church Soup Kitchen The St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Joseph's Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.
For additional information, please visit, www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019