Lois M. Soares

Lois M. Soares Obituary
Lois M. Soares
Lois Marie (Howes) Soares, 88, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Clinton County Nursing Home in Plattesburgh, NY. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Soares, Sr., they resided in Newport for many years at Houston Avenue and then moved to Bliss Mine Road to care for her mother-in-law Rose Crandall.
Born in Hyannis, MA, she was the daughter of the late Russell Charles and Marion Violet Perry Howes.
Mrs. Soares worked for many years as a nurse at Newport Hospital and also worked for Rocky Hall the home of President James Munroe, as a personal nurse and assistant to Mabel Mills and her daughter-in-law Edith Bresilow Munroe.
She volunteered for St. Paul's Priory Thrift Shop on Broadway. She was a member of St. Augustin's Church. After retiring, she took care of her husband until he passed in 2004.
She leaves her children Patricia Ann Roberts and her husband James of Portsmouth and Arthur R. Soares Jr. and his wife Coleen of Peru, NY. She also leaves 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Nancy Lee Johnson.
Calling hours will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
