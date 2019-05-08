|
Lotte (Germann) Busche
Liese "Lotte" (Germann) Busche, 88, a resident of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Known to everyone as "Oma", Lotte was born in Kassel, Germany on September 22, 1930. She was a daughter of the late, August & Margarete (Moritz) Germann.
Lotte is survived by her children, Axel (Mary) Busche, Petra (Joe) Perry and Katrin Busche all of Middletown, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Henry (Mary) Germann of Canada and sister Margot Droual of Newport.
Predeceased by her daughter Barbara C. Busche, sister Emma McAllister and brother Franz Germann.
Always a caregiver, her children, grandkids & great-grandkids were most important to her. Lotte was a constant participant in all their activities growing up, especially 4H and Little League. An avid gardener, Lotte enjoyed working in her garden and taking her family on spur of the moment trips to Disney World and New York. She received a special award from Heatherwood Nursing Center in recognition for her 5 years of outstanding gardening services.
A memorial mass for Lotte will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 9:30 am. All are welcome. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A celebration of life will be held privately for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the
