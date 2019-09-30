|
Louis E. Botelho
Louis E. Botelho, 83, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at his home on September 28, 2019. He was the husband of Ora Mae (Joubert) Botelho.
Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Francisco and Virginia (Amaral) Botelho. Louis attended Middletown Schools and graduated from Rogers High School. He joined the National Guard in 1953 and served until 1963.
He began working for the First National Grocery Store from 1952 until 1971. He then went on to work for Anthony's Seafood from 1971 to 1985. He also worked for Raytheon as a security officer from 1986 to 1995 and the Newport Preservation Society from 1995 to 2003. After retirement, Lou worked for the Memorial Funeral Home from 2004 until 2017. He was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church. Louis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ora Mae as well as their children, Edward L. Botelho of Jensen Beach, FL, William J. Botelho of Jamestown, Linda M. Wehrmann and husband Donald of Westerly, Lori A. Hanlon and husband David of Middletown, Patricia A. Botelho of Middletown, and Terri L. Traeger and husband Loren of Middletown. He also leaves four siblings, Alfred Botelho of Georgia, Olga DeMello of Middletown, Virginia Jennings and husband Sydney of Newport, and Agnes Michael of Middletown, as well as 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joseph A. Botelho, and siblings Frank A. Botelho, Jr., Joseph A. Botelho, Richard Botelho, George A. Botelho, Manuel A. Botelho, and Almirinda Medeiros. Calling hours for Louis will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral will be held the next morning at 8:30 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown. Donations in his memory may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019