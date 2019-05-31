Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Ann Lewis


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Ann Lewis Obituary
Lucy Ann Lewis
Lucy Ann Lewis, of Newport, RI, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Newport Hospital from cancer that she had been fighting for a few years. She leaves behind a son Curtis of Newport, her mother Mary Silvia of Newport, her partner and soulmate Ken Wildes of Newport, a stepmother Julie Lewis of PA, a sister Dee Marie Thomas and her husband Tony of Newport. Her brother Brian Lewis and his wife of Portsmouth, a stepsister Amy Gomes, three nephews and three nieces of Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Gomes and stepfather Ron Lewis and brother David Lewis.
Being a cashier most of her career at various locations, including Extra Mart and Dunkin' Donuts to name a few. She leaves behind many close friends and loved ones that knew her well.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Our souls are apart so prematurely, but when we're together again it will be for eternity".
Arrangements by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.