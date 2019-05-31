|
Lucy Ann Lewis
Lucy Ann Lewis, of Newport, RI, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Newport Hospital from cancer that she had been fighting for a few years. She leaves behind a son Curtis of Newport, her mother Mary Silvia of Newport, her partner and soulmate Ken Wildes of Newport, a stepmother Julie Lewis of PA, a sister Dee Marie Thomas and her husband Tony of Newport. Her brother Brian Lewis and his wife of Portsmouth, a stepsister Amy Gomes, three nephews and three nieces of Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Gomes and stepfather Ron Lewis and brother David Lewis.
Being a cashier most of her career at various locations, including Extra Mart and Dunkin' Donuts to name a few. She leaves behind many close friends and loved ones that knew her well.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Our souls are apart so prematurely, but when we're together again it will be for eternity".
Arrangements by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 31 to June 3, 2019