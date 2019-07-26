|
|
Lynn M. Tripplett
Lynn M. Triplett, 72, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 25, 2019. Lynn was born in Fall River, MA on October 25, 1946 to the late Lloyd J. Sullivan and Eva (Ouellette) Sullivan. Lynn was the wife of George H. Triplett for the last 42 years.
Lynn grew up as a young child in Westport, Mass, but then began moving as a child in a military family, which brought her to Panama, Kentucky, and Florida.
Lynn worked as a special education teacher working for Newport School Department. She was a very active volunteer with many community organizations, including Newport Hospital, Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Potter League for Animals, and various Christian education programs. She was active with the Women to Women's Support Network, and the Sickle Cell Foundation and s. Lynn was led by a strong faith, and used this faith to guide her family, her children and grandchildren, even when distance kept them apart.
Lynn had a green thumb and was a talented and award winning gardener.
In addition to her husband George, Lynn is survived by her children Tiffany Gelineau of Tyler, TX, April Alva of Bedford, TX, Michael Triplett of Westminster, MD, her grandchildren Jordan, DJ, Jalen, Amanda, Benjamin, Dakota, Alex, Christian, Cambrie, and her great grandchildren James, Clementine, Willow, Jalen Jr. and Avery, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Lloyd J. "Jimmy" Sullivan, Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 29, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI followed by a service in the funeral home at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of the military service of her father, brother, son, and many other family members, to the www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, an organization that is close to Lynn's heart.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 26 to July 29, 2019