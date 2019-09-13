|
M. Lucia Eagan
M. Lucia Eagan died on September 12, 2019 at St. Clare Home in Newport RI. Lucia was born on February 6, 1922 in Newport to John Joseph Cappuccilli of Campo Basso, Italy and Hildur Axolina Johannson of Kil, Sweden.
Upon her graduation from Rogers High School she entered and graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. While at New York University, at age 21, Lucia joined the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Registered Nurse. Lucia requested to be stationed on a hospital ship but when taking into account her young age she was refused and sent by train across the country until she reached Mare Island, California. For the next two years, she worked with a team receiving and caring for amputees, spinal cord and head injured from the Pacific Theater.
Upon returning to Newport at the end of WWII, Lucia continued her career as an educator at Newport Hospital and Newport Hospital School of Nursing. After 39 years of service she retired as the hospital's director of continuing education.
In 1956 Lucia married Daniel Joseph Eagan and learned that baseball would forever be a part of her life. Lucia and Dan traveled the world together with daughter Christine sharing adventures across Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.
In 1992, Lucia, a retired nurse educator and Christine, a burnt out wedding photographer, co-founded Si Lucia Italian Imports. Together with Franco Cecamore of Venice Italy brought the beauty and vibrancy of paper mache carnevale masks to the United States and abroad. Until the age of 91 Lucia continued to work trade shows and travel to Italy as an integral part of the company.
She leaves her daughter Christine of Newport, Franco Cecamore of Venice, Italy and Francesca Cecamore of Venice, Italy. Husband Dan predeceased her.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, September 18that 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Spring St, Newport RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shake-A-Leg Miami, c/o Harry Horgan, 2620 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133, www.shakealegmiami.org
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019