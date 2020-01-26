|
Madeline Mary Darrow
Madeline Mary Darrow passed away peacefully in her sleep with three of her children present at Sentara Hospice House on Jan 23, 2020. Madeline was born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia Canada to Nemerize and Mathurin Amiirault in their home on April 25, 1925. Madeline attended Catholic schools and enjoyed being a member of the cast in many school plays the nuns put on for fundraisers. Madeline worked for many years at the Women's Up To Date Shop in Downtown Yarmouth as a clerk and also as a clothing buyer which she enjoyed because she loved beautiful,stylish clothing and accessories. Madeline always looked fashionable even in her older years. Madeline met her husband, Lester M. Darrow while he was stationed there for a short period while in the US Navy. They met at a dance and soon fell in love and were married in Yarmouth. Madeline was a dedicated Navy wife and Mother who lived in Long Island NY, San Diego CA, Newport and Middletown R.I., and her current state of residence was Virginia Beach, VA. Madeline was a loving mother to her three children, a daughter, Judith Goodwin,(Kevin), Virginia Beach, VA, a son, Daniel Darrow , (Laura, deceased but never forgotten) , Fall River, MA, and her youngest son, Spencer Darrow(Don), Norfolk, VA. Madeline was predeceased by her sister Eva Tedford,of Ontario CA, her brother Raymond Amirault of New Brunswick, Canada, and her sister Mary Emily Doucette of Halifax, Canada. Besides her three children, Madeline leaves behind her Grandchildren, James Goodwin(Jaime) of Sterling, Va, Jennifer Darrow Richardson (Anthony) of Tiverton, R.I., Stephen Goodwin (Erin) of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrew (Ashley) Goodwin of Suffolk, VA, Matthew Darrow of Fall River, MA, and Colin Darrow (Katie) of Newport, R. I. Madeline leaves behind her great grandchildren, Matthew Goodwin, Meghan Goodwin, Alicia Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Sydney Darrow, Jazzmyn Darrow, Jada Darrow, Keenen Darrow, Jacob Bingham, Alex Melio, and Austin Melio. We will celebrate Madeline's life on April 25th, 2020 at a location to be announced when plans are in place. Please if you would like make a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation of America at alzfdn.org
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020