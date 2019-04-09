|
Mae Louise Rideout
Mae Rideout, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mae was born in Bar Harbor, ME to Theodore and Lena Mitchell. Mae married Joseph Rideout of Albuquerque, NM on April19, 1952 in Albuquerque, NM.
Mae was a 53-year resident of Aquidneck Island and proprietor of Meadowlark Trailer Park and Camp Ground in Middletown.
Mae is survived by her brother William Mitchell. Her children and their spouses, Joe and Betsy Rideout, Diana and Dayle Prue, Linda and John Swidrak Jr. Her grandchildren Daniel Prue, Timothy Prue, Danielle Swidrak, Michael Rideout-,Dayle Prue, John Swidrak III.
She was preceded in death by her spouse Joseph Rideout and her mother and father Lena and Theodore Mitchell.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, 12th of April, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home Newport, RI.
A private service will be held for Mae at Newport Memorial Park.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019