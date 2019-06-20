|
Manuel "Manny" Garcia Jr.
Manuel ( Manny) F. Garcia Jr. of Middletown, RI passed away at the age of 90, peacefully in his sleep at home after a long illness on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Manny was employed for 30 years by the Newport Water Department, retiring in 1979. Son of the late Manuel and Lillian ( De Costa) Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy ( Costa) Garcia, his step mother Maria (Alves) Garcia, his daughters Ann Quarry, her husband Stephen of Middletown, RI, Barbara Garcia of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his grandchildren Jessica Bettencourt of Newport, RI, Brian Sleeper of Newport, RI, Kenneth Halloway of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his great granddaughter Alexis Bettencourt of Newport, RI; his siblings Joseph Garcia, his wife Suzanne of Swansea, MA, Evelyn Botelho, Polsinia Lundy, Shirley Tessmer, her husband John all of St. Cloud, FL; his in laws Barbara Moniz of Middletown, RI, Brenda Garcia of Conover, NC, Charles Costa of Orange City, FL. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his siblings; Antone Garcia, John Garcia, William Garcia, Victor Garcia, Ernest Garcia, Prusiana Garcia and his great granddaughter Michelle Halloway. A mass in his memory will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 20 to June 22, 2019