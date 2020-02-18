Home

Manuel L. Escobar Obituary
Manuel L. Escobar
Manuel L. Escobar, Portsmouth, RI, died on Tuesday, February 18, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born in Faial the Azores, on July 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Francisco P. and Ana (Garcia) Escobar. He was the husband of Frances S. (Perry) Escobar.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Manuel Escobar, Jr. of Portsmouth, RI, David D. Escobar of Myrtle Beach, SC and Michael L. Escobar of Portsmouth, RI, his daughter Suzanne Marie Kane of Swansea, MA and his seven grandchildren, Manuel, III, Laci, Brittany, Kayla, Adrianna, Cheyenne and Sierra, and great grandchildren Noah and Audrey
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, in Jesus Savior Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI, at 9:30 AM.
Burial to follow in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
