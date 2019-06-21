|
|
Manuel "Manny" Rodrigues
Manuel "Manny" Rodrigues, of Newport, RI, returned to his heavenly home on June 18th, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his unshakeable Catholic faith supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Manuel was a deeply loving and endlessly generous man, who will forever be remembered and cherished by his family, for whom he was unerringly devoted to, but also by the many members of his community, whom he joyously served over his lifetime.
Manuel was born in Newport, RI, to the late Vincent and Isabel Rodrigues, on January 29th, 1944. He graduated from Rodgers High School going on to graduate Cum Laude, from Salve Regina University.
He married the love of his life, Colette Rodrigues, in Newport, in 1973.
Manuel started Ocean Side Realty, a real estate brokerage, in 1985, which he continued to operate until the day of his passing. His creative passions also led to him starting up and operating several successful gift shops on Thames St over the years.
Manuel was a devout and active Catholic. He served as President of the Woman to Woman Support Network, a pro-life non-profit, as well as a leading member of the local 3rdOrder of Carmelites organization for many years. He taught CCD and was an altar server at funeral services and morning mass at Jesus Savior Church. In addition, devoted his time and effort to countless other Catholic events and organizations in his community as well.
He is survived by his wife Colette Rodrigues; his sons Charles, Thomas and his wife Meredith, Walter, Brian and his wife Jamie, and Darrell Rodrigues; his grandchildren Brandon DuBois and Grey, Nora Rodrigues and Lacey Zimmerman, Kaylee and Brayden Rodrigues, Juliana McCrystal, Harper, Harley, and Maisie Rodrigues; his brother John Rodrigues and his sister Ida Rudnik; his brother-in-law Erick Senior and his wife Pia Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his father and mother Vincent and Isabel Rodrigues; his brothers Vincent, Joe, and Manuel Rodrigues; his sisters Mary Olson and Mary Rodrigues; and his grandchildren Brogan Rodrigues and Selena Rodrigues.
Visiting hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport on Monday, June 24th, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 am at Jesus Savior Church,509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 21 to June 24, 2019