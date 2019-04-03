|
|
Manuel Sousa
Manuel Sousa, 71, of Portsmouth, passed away March 30, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. He was the husband of Sacramento (Figueiredo) Sousa
Born in Santa Maria, Azores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Jose Fontes (Tavares) Sousa.
Due to his warmth, kind heart and faith Manuel was loved by many. He would help anyone before they got the chance to ask, he was never selfish. The kind of man he was, is hard to explain in a few sentences, but, he found happiness in fishing, making puzzles, playing cards, singing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a craftsman, peacekeeper, teacher and above all a loving husband and father. He taught his grandchildren the importance of family tradition, happiness, hard work and faith so they could carry on what he believed in. He will never be forgotten and will be missed by so many.
Besides his wife of 46 years, he leaves his children Danny Sousa, of Portsmouth and Maria Pavão of Taunton, MA. He also leaves two grandchildren, Miranda Pavão and Richard Pavão.
Manuel is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Maria Farias late husband Antonio Faria, José F. Sousa wife Laura Sousa, Conceição Braga husband José Braga, Inês Neves husband Acacio Neves, Ilda Sousa husband Jaime Sousa, Alexandria Rego late husband Manuel Rego, Maria Soares husband José Antonio Soares, Terezinha Sabando husband Manuel Sabando, Norberto Sousa wife Margarida Sousa, Rosa Moura late husband Manuel Moura, Joana Pinzopoulos husband Sotirious Pinzopoulos, Antonio Sousa.
Manuel was the brother of the late Luis Sousa.
Calling hours will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:00 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Ghost Brotherhood Mariense, 846 Broadway, East Providence, RI 02914
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019