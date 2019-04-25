|
Mrs. Margaret Bell Craig
Margaret Bell Craig "Peggy," age 99, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Royal Middletown Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Frederick Eberhardt Craig.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Peggy was the daughter of William H. Bell and Margaret Alice (Ould) Bell. Peggy was a Durant Scholar and elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Wellesley College where she graduated in 1940 with a Masters degree in Physical Education and Kinesiology. Following graduation, Peggy taught at Smith College. Peggy and Fred married in 1942 and after WWII, moved to East Orange, NJ and subsequently to Mountain Lakes, NJ where they raised their family. They moved to Rhode Island in 1974 spending many happy retirement years near the ocean.
Peggy was a devoted wife and mother who was an unfailing supporter of her family. She had a lively and independent spirit, loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. Peggy had several part-time businesses over the years and volunteered in the community. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren and those who knew her.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Fred in 2002. She is survived by four daughters: Margaret Craig Chadwick (John) of Somerset, NJ; Pamela Craig of Wethersfield, CT; Suzanne Craig Petell (John) of Riverside, RI and Deborah Craig Merrick (John) of Bedford, Nova Scotia. Peggy is also survived by her three grandchildren: Nathaniel, Michael and Annaka, as well as three great granddaughters Gwen, Stella and Sadie.
The family thanks Christine Cotta, the staff of Royal Middletown Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center and Hope Health for their fine care and support.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Cemetery, in Portsmouth Rhode Island.
Donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Trinity Church, 141 Spring Street, Newport RI, 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019