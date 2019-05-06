|
|
Margaret "Esther" Gearon
Margaret "Esther" (O'Gara) Gearon, 100, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 3rd, 2019, in Newport. She had celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on Friday, April 26th, 2019. Esther was the beloved wife of William J. Gearon, Esq, for 63 years.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, on April 26th, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John J. O'Gara and the late Anne (Scott) O'Gara. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings John J. O'Gara and Eileen Joyce.
Esther is survived by her children Geraldine A. Oakley and husband Daniel of Newport and William J. Gearon Jr. of Narragansett, along with her grandchildren Daniel J. Oakley, Kathryn A. Gearon, and Megan A. Gearon, and her great grandchildren Harry, Gus, and Birdie Oakley and Callie and Alexandra Gearon.
Esther worked for the State of RI for the Constitutional Convention, and the Department of Employment Security. She was a lifelong Democrat who enjoyed keeping up with politics. Esther and her husband Bill loved to spend time at the beaches of Narragansett, Florida, and in later years Gooseberry Beach in Newport. Esther had a wonderful sense of humor and had friends of all ages.
A calling hour will be just prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:30am, on Thursday May 9, 2019, at the Hambly Funeral Home "Brick House", 30 Red Cross Ave, Newport, RI.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00am, at St. Mary's Church, 14 Williams Street, Newport, RI.
Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
Memorial donations in her name, may be made to St. Mary's Church, 14 Williams Street, Newport, RI.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Village House for their excellent care, companionship and kindness.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 6 to May 8, 2019