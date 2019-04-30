Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Grace (Mattos) Jones


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Grace (Mattos) Jones Obituary
MARGARET GRACE (MATTOS) JONES
76, of Portsmouth passed away in her sleep at home early Tuesday morning April 23, 2019. She was born February 16, 1943, to the late Manuel and Laura (Laureanno) of Fall River.
Margaret earned her RN from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. Her last employment was with Visiting Nurse of Newport and Bristol Counties as a Hospice Nurse.
Besides her husband, Ronald (Ron) B. Jones, she is survived by children Laura Marie, Anne Marie (Charles Thompson) and Andrew N. (Diane) Jones; grandchildren Mariah, Olivia, Elliott and Vivian; sisters M. Elizabeth (Joe) Primo and Magdalene R. Mattos. Margaret was predeceased by a sister Veronica M. Cox (Bill) and brother Charles V. Mattos (Joan).
She donated her body to the Brown Medical School Anatomical Gift Program for physician training and advanced studies. Arrangements were through the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home.
Her Memorial Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island 02871 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Margaret's family thanks you.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now