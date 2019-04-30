|
|
MARGARET GRACE (MATTOS) JONES
76, of Portsmouth passed away in her sleep at home early Tuesday morning April 23, 2019. She was born February 16, 1943, to the late Manuel and Laura (Laureanno) of Fall River.
Margaret earned her RN from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. Her last employment was with Visiting Nurse of Newport and Bristol Counties as a Hospice Nurse.
Besides her husband, Ronald (Ron) B. Jones, she is survived by children Laura Marie, Anne Marie (Charles Thompson) and Andrew N. (Diane) Jones; grandchildren Mariah, Olivia, Elliott and Vivian; sisters M. Elizabeth (Joe) Primo and Magdalene R. Mattos. Margaret was predeceased by a sister Veronica M. Cox (Bill) and brother Charles V. Mattos (Joan).
She donated her body to the Brown Medical School Anatomical Gift Program for physician training and advanced studies. Arrangements were through the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home.
Her Memorial Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island 02871 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Margaret's family thanks you.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 15, 2019