Margaret Kane Loeffler
On Monday, December 16, 2019, Margaret Kane Loeffler, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 71.
Margaret was born on March 16, 1948 in Newport, Rhode Island to Bernard "Barney" and Lillian (Crowley) Kane. Margaret had a passion for her family. She loved to entertain and care for others. She was known for her infectious smile, love of music, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Margaret is survived by her husband Rodger and her children; daughter Nicole Maldonado and her husband Christian, daughter Kristen Leeson and her husband Kenny, and son Casey Loeffler and his wife Rachel. She is also survived by her bonus son Jason Kutasi and his wife Ashley. Margaret loved her siblings and will be missed by her brother Michael Kane, sister Merelyn Venancio, sister Kathleen Lynch, and sister Anne Roberts as well as numerous loving nephews and nieces. Margaret enjoyed being a grandmother more than anything and she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren; Jacob and Madelyn Loeffler, Konnor and Kensley Leeson, Ava and Abigail Maldonado, and Addison, Josslyn, Easton and Oakley Kutasi. She was loved by many and friends quickly became family. She was predeceased by her parents Bernard "Barney" Kane and Lillian (Crowley) Kane, nephew Ryan Roberts, and her beloved Jack Russell Terrier Max.
Services will be held at a later date. The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Hospice of St. Francis who provided such compassionate care to Margaret and her family.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020