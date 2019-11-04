|
|
Margaret M. Cassels
Margaret M. Cassels, age 84, of Middletown, passed away on All Saints Day, at her home with her family.
Margaret was born in 1935, in Washington, DC, to Timothy Harrington and Helena (McElroy) Harrington.
Margaret is survived by her children; Helen Cassels, & Christine Cassels and her spouse Andrea, all of Middletown, William of Delaware, Ohio, Peter and his wife Kathleen of Chelmsford, Kate and her husband Bill of Ashland, MA, Jerry Cassels and his wife Anne of Moretown, VT. She is also survived by her siblings; Peter Harrington, his wife Arlene, and Dr. Paul Harrington, and his wife Liz and her grandchildren Timothy, William, Peter Jr., Cathleen Margaret, Eamon, and Brennan. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy & Helena, sister Helen and brother Tim.
Margaret's life was full with open hospitality and wry humor. She loved caring for her golden retrievers, namely, Maghee, Maghee 2 and Buddy, walking with them on the Cliff Walk and third beach. Lastly, she was a big fan of Frosty Freeze and Creamery coffee cabinets and a true lover of education and teaching. Margaret was a graduate of BayView Academy, Bryant College and RI College. She taught Business at Seekonk High School for 37 years and considered education to be one of the greatest gifts, both given and received.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport, RI. A mass & Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 am in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newport. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers we ask that contributions be given to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, in appreciation for the wonderful care provided over the last 6 months: VNH&H, 1184 West Main Rd., Portsmouth or the Potter League.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019