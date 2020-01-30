Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Margaret "Maggie" Mashaw


1935 - 2020
Margaret "Maggie" Mashaw Obituary
Margaret "Maggie" Mashaw
Margaret "Maggie" Mashaw, age 84, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Margaret was born in Fall River, MA to Charles Kent and Evelyn Ward. Margaret married Thomas Mashaw of Oswego, NY in April 1952. She loved sports, Flo's, and everything about the beach.
Margaret is survived by her children Thomas Mashaw, Jr. of Middletown, Lawrence Mashaw of Colorado, Mark Mashaw of Newport, and Patricia Mashaw of Middletown; her brothers Edward Kent of Portsmouth and Alan Kent of Middletown; her goddaughter Julie Chadwell of Connecticut; her nine grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Mashaw, her parents Charles and Evelyn Kent, her seven siblings, and her grandson Jordan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
Calling Hours will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 12 William Street in Newport. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
