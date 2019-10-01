|
Margaret "Maggie" Moffitt
died Aug 16 at Newport Hospital with family at her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel Moffitt.
She was a graduate of Bay View Academy and Lasell College.
She resided in San Francisco until 2012, when she then returned to R.I. to be closer to family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Moffitt of Providence and brother James Moffitt of Alton, N.H.
Burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019