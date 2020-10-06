1/1
Margaret S. Smith
1956 - 2020
Margaret S. "Peggy" Smith, age 64, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 4, 2020, at home. She was a wonderful and loving wife to Mark Smith for the last 38 years.
Margaret was born in Newport, RI to the late William Strack and Katherine (Bryer) Strack who recently died on September 6, 2020.
Peggy loved trips to the mall to shop with her daughter and visits to Boston. From the Green Line to Boston to Faneuil Hall to Boston Commons to Copley Square, she also loved The Florentine Café in the North End. Peggy was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She also worked as a beauty consultant for CVS in Newport, as well as Macy's, Cherry & Webb and Jordan Marsh Cosmetics. On a trip with her family, she was able to see everything Paris had to offer in ten days.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband Mark Smith of Portsmouth, and her daughter Megen Smith of Concord, CA, and two brothers William Strack of Portsmouth and James Strack of Newport.
Services for Mrs. Smith will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Peggy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
