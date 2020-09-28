Marianna B. (Alta) Smith
Marianna B. Smith gently passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Her children and the spirit of her late husband William F. Smith surrounding her.
Alta spent her childhood in a large farmhouse in South Deerfield, Massachusetts where she grew up with her mother and extended family. She helped the family work their farm and vegetable stand. Alta left South Deerfield to attend Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts. After college and starting a new career working for attorneys, Alta met the love of her life, Bill Smith. Alta and Bill quickly started a family and had four children. The family relocated to Lexington, Kentucky for Bill's work. While raising their children, Alta continued to pursue a career and worked at the University of Kentucky and then at the University of Rhode Island when the family came home to New England in 1973.
Alta was passionate for women's' rights. She became involved in the League of Women Voters. Alta also mentored young women at a detention center. She loved taking the girls out for the day. They would go for lunch, talk and then shop for items and necessities the young girls needed. Alta continued to be involved in local politics and served as President for League of Women Voters in Rhode Island for several years. Mom loved music and she easily learned to play the piano and continued to play throughout her life. It was her love of music that encouraged her to learn to sing, dance and act. She participated in many singing and acting ensembles. Her favorite plays were from Gilbert and Sullivan.
Alta and Bill loved to golf, play tennis and ski. They skied worldwide with friends and family. Her knitting talent was displayed in beautiful fisherman cable sweaters and afghan blankets given as gifts to all her friends.
Her four children; Jeffrey Smith and wife Nichelle, Joanne Smith Cooney, Carrie Quigley and her husband Sean, and David Smith will sadly miss Mom. She also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid, Alta's Celebration of Life will be a private, family celebration.
