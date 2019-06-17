|
Marie L. Fox
age 87 of Exeter, RI, beloved wife of Ralph Fox, passed away 6/16/19 surrounded in the love of her family. Marie was the daughter of Ora and Emery Garrepy who raised her and her siblings in Worcester and then Millbury Mass. They instilled in Marie a joy and love for family and being together. Marie and Ralph met 66 years ago and have been married for 64 years. Marie's focus was on their family-a loving wife, raising her daughters, being a loving daughter, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed hosting family parties and going on vacation with her family, particularly anywhere with water. She especially enjoyed her Broadway musical trips with her daughters, granddaughters, but equally treasured attending any event her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren were a part of. She loved her work as a school aide for special needs children in Holden, Ma.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (James) Kristopik of Bristol, RI, Sharon (Denis) McCann of Yorktown Heights, NY and Deborah (Peter) O'Connor of North Kingston, RI. Marie's grandchildren include Jonathan (Megan) Kristopik, Christopher (Libby Kellogg) McCann, Kyle McCann, Kerry McCann, Allison O'Connor, Sean (Nicole) O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor and Bridgette (Rodney Delcastillo) O'Connor. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Madison & Cassidy Kristopik, Hailey & Amber Delcastillo and Madison & Aidan O'Connor. She leaves her loving sister and best friend Janis Sjogren, along with her brother-in-law Robert of Belmont, NH, the love of her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. On Father's Day, she rejoined her parents and her other siblings, Robert Garrepy, Carol Mosso and Emery Garrepy Jr.
A gathering for Marie will occur on Wednesday, June 19 from 6-8 pm at Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home 140 W. Main St, North Kingston, RI. Requiem Eucharist Thursday, June 20 at 11:30 am in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wickford. Burial in the RI Veterans Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; Memorial Contributions may be sent in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate
Published in Newport Daily News from June 17 to June 20, 2019