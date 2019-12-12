|
Marilee Ann (Griffin) Jordan
age 92, formerly of Cole Street, Bristol, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Grand Islander Center, Middletown. She was the wife of the late Arthur Edward Jordan, her husband of 67 years, who preceded her in death in October of 2015.
Born in Providence, and raised in West Barrington, she was a daughter of the late Ira S. and Myrtie C. (Feltham) Griffin. A graduate of Barrington High School, she received her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science from the former Edgewood Junior College in Barrington and had attend the University of Rhode Island. She was a Bristol resident for over 50 years. Marilee worked in the receiving department of Sears Roebuck & Co. in Swansea, MA for over 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Bristol, where she volunteered as a Religious Education Instructor for a number of years. Following her retirement, she kept busy by volunteering for over 10 years at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. Marilee loved playing the piano, spending time in her gardens, enjoyed her Bridge Club group and playing card games, and loved to travel especially to Maine. She was an excellent cook and loved entertaining family and friends, especially for holidays, the 4th of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her generosity was unbounded as evidence by the many Christmas presents for every member of her very large family.
She is survived by seven children, Theodore Jordan (Robin) of Warren, Dr. Stephen Jordan, Ph.D., (Cynthia) of Narragansett, Edward Jordan (Donna) of Warren, Carol Jordan Lepley (the late Stephen) of Middletown, Robert Jordan (Joan) of Barrington, Richard Jordan (Cynthia) of Tiverton and Douglas Jordan (Julia) of Whitefield, Maine, sixteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Celeste F. Griffin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in the Cremation Garden at North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Islander Center – Resident Activities Fund, 333 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019