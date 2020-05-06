|
|
Marilyn Stanley Wiener
Marilyn S. Wiener, age 93, of Bluffton, SC, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Benton House. Marilyn Mattox was born on April 1, 1927 in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Edward and Irene Axiotes Mattox. A proud native of Newport, she graduated from Salve Regina College, and then returned to the public schools to teach elementary students.
Marilyn married Lawrence S. (Larry) Wiener, a Naval Officer, in 1955. In her years as a Navy spouse, they traveled to many duty stations, including Japan, where her son was born, Newfoundland, New Jersey and finally Yorktown, Virginia. She was a volunteer for the Navy Relief Society and Toys For Tots. After Larry left the Navy, they remained in York County, and Marilyn worked as a Health Aide for the American Red Cross and Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia, and earned her Masters' Degree from Old Dominion University.
Marilyn and Larry then retired and became proud original residents of Sun City, Bluffton, SC, where Marilyn founded and ran a support group for Alzheimer's patient caregivers, and was active in many charities.
Mrs. Wiener is predeceased by her sister, Norma Mattox Curry, and her beloved husband, Lawrence Wiener (1931-2019). She is survived by her only child, Eric S. Wiener, beloved daughter in law Lori A. Wiener, sister in law Ruth Wiener and her cherished granddaughter Samantha K. Wiener. A funeral service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 6 to May 9, 2020