Mario Briosi
Mr. Mario Briosi, age 91, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 27, 2019.
Mario was born in Johnstown, PA to Louis Briosi and Mary Briosi. Mario married Constance Briosi of Fall River on April 18, 1953.
Mario is survived by his son, Michael Briosi and his wife, Aracelia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Briosi and his wife Constance.
private celebration of life will be held with family and friends on August 5, 2019.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019