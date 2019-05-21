|
Mario Ortiz
Mario Ortiz Sr., age 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 18, 2019.
Mario was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Fidel Ortiz and Vincenta Martinez. He moved to NY from Puerto Rico as a teenager and began a career as a singer, singing in clubs at night and driving taxi during the day. He moved to Newport 5 years ago, living on Houston Ave, to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Mario is survived by his son Mario Ortiz Jr. of Middletown, NY, and two daughters Nellie Cancel and Elizabeth Fuerte, both of Newport, and two sisters Aida Albelo and Elizabeth LeBron. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 7-8:00pm in the 2nd Iglesia Camino A Canaan, 999 West Main Road, Middletown. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 21 to May 23, 2019