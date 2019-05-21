Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Ortiz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mario Ortiz Obituary
Mario Ortiz
Mario Ortiz Sr., age 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 18, 2019.
Mario was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Fidel Ortiz and Vincenta Martinez. He moved to NY from Puerto Rico as a teenager and began a career as a singer, singing in clubs at night and driving taxi during the day. He moved to Newport 5 years ago, living on Houston Ave, to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Mario is survived by his son Mario Ortiz Jr. of Middletown, NY, and two daughters Nellie Cancel and Elizabeth Fuerte, both of Newport, and two sisters Aida Albelo and Elizabeth LeBron. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 7-8:00pm in the 2nd Iglesia Camino A Canaan, 999 West Main Road, Middletown. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 21 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now