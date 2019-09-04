|
Marion Veronica Biello
Marion V. Biello, 94, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, formerly of Middletown passed away on September 2, 2019, at Royal Middletown Nursing Center in Middletown, RI.
Marion was born February 20, 1925, in Fall River, MA to George Perry and Marion (Place) Perry.
She was married to the late William Biello for 56 years
Mrs. Biello was a home maker before working at the Grand Islander Nursing Home and Forest Farm Nursing Home in the Adult Day Care Program.
Marion is survived by her children; Ronald Biello and Timothy Biello both of Portsmouth, Jeffrey Biello of Tiverton, Nancy Weaver of Cassleberry, FL, Susan Mallett of Hermon, ME, Joanne Farthing of Portsmouth and Cynthia Alexandre of Warren. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late George, Charles, Jackie and William Perry and Eleanor Picard.
At Marion's request, funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019