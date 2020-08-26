1/1
Marshall W. Gillette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall W. Gillette
Marshall William Gillette, 93, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jean Gillette, his wife of 69 years.
Marshall was born on October 8th, 1926 in Cabool, Missouri to Gladys and James Francis (Frank) Gillette, the sixth of eight children. He grew up on a farm on Dardenne Island, in the Mississippi River north of St. Louis, where he and his brothers and sisters rowed across the river every day to a one-room schoolhouse. As a young man, he traveled to Idaho with his brother to try his hand as a lumberjack.
Marshall served as a signalman in the US Navy aboard the attack transport Crescent City in the Pacific theater of World War II. After his service, he attended Central Methodist College. He was employed by McDonnell Aircraft, where he worked on the Mercury and Gemini space capsule programs and had the honor of meeting President John F. Kennedy.
Accepting a position with Raytheon brought Marshall and his family to Newport RI, where he lived the remainder of his life. Marshall was a fixture of the Newport community, where he was an usher at St. Mary's Parish for decades, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and a local small business owner. In his "retirement" he worked for many years for the Newport Preservation Society giving tours at the renowned Newport mansions.
Marshall was a kind, generous, and principled man, always ready with a smile, a song, and an opinion, and he will be missed by all. Besides his wife Jean, he is survived by his sister Joanie of Troy, MO; his children Marsha (spouse Sean McGuirk) of Warwick RI, Paula of North Kingstown RI, Mary (spouse John Mecray, deceased) of Jamestown RI, Timothy of Exeter RI, Linda (spouse John Edick) of Middletown RI, and Teresa of Long Beach CA; as well as 8 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 27 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 28 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Newport. A private burial with military honors will follow at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, S. County Trail, Exeter.
Due to the current restrictions, guests will be allowed into the funeral home and church as space allows, masks and social distancing are required.
For online tributes and more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved