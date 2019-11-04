|
Martin W. McKee
Martin W. McKee, 73, of Tiverton passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Bristol. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy M. (Angell) McKee. Mr. and Mrs. McKee were married for 51 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late John A. and Kathleen A. (Chadwick) McKee, he had lived in Tiverton for the past 43 years.
Martin was an engineer at Raytheon Corporation, Middletown for 37 years before retiring in 2009. He previously taught in the Cumberland School System from September 1968 – January 1969, when he went to serve his country in the U.S. Navy for 6 years during the Vietnam War.
He was a 1968 graduate of Rhode Island College.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his son, Martin W. McKee, Jr. (Melanie) of Herndon, VA; two sisters, Christine Fagan (Joseph) of Amherst, NH and Mary McKee of Bristol; two brothers, John McKee of San Francisco, CA and Paul McKee of Brockton, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Manor for the extraordinary care that was given to Martin.
His services, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, were private. Contributions in Martin's memory to Tiverton Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street, Tiverton, RI 02878 would be greatly appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019