Mary A. (DeBairos) Corey, 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Corey. Born in Newman, CA on September 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph DeBairos and Idalina (Nunes) DeBairos. Middletown later became her permanent home and she graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. Mary was the devoted mother of Robert M. Corey (Josephine), Donna M. Milord (William) and Lynn A. Wilson (Thomas); dear grandmother of Eilish Corey (Andrew), Robert B. Corey, Thomas Corey, Lauren Milord, Ryan Milord, Katelyn Rohland (William) and Christopher Wilson and cherished great-grandmother of Martin Azeredo. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Virginia Sears. Mary worked in the accounting offices of local businesses, and along with her husband, owned and managed real estate. She also devoted some of her time to volunteer pursuits at The Preservation Society of Newport County; the Middletown Historical Society of which she became a lifelong member; the National Business and Professional Woman's Club which she served as second vice president for the local chapter; and St. Lucy School, which her children attended. During her leisure time, Mary could be found in the garden, at the beach or the auction house collecting antiques. However, first and foremost, her main occupation was caring for her family which she loved immensely. Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 30 at 8:00 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Graveside services will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org or by calling 1-800-473-4636. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019