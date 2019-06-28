|
|
Mary C. Barabe
Mary Barabe, 80, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 27, 2019, at home.
Mary was born in Providence, RI to the late James Smith and the late Margaret (Toolan) Smith. Mary was the wife of the late Thomas Alfred Barabe.
Mary studied at Salve Regina University as a nun with the Sisters of Mercy in her youth and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education before meeting and marrying her husband Thomas. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 30 years at the Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, photography, genealogy and crossword puzzles.
Mary is survived by her sons, Mark Barabe and his wife Roslyn of South Kingstown, and Matthew Barabe of Portsmouth, her niece Mary Topper, and her grandson Thomas Barabe.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, James Smith and Carolyn Topper.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM, at the Connors Funeral Home, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 28 to July 1, 2019