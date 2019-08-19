|
|
Mary C. Donovan
Mary C. Donovan, 90, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on August 17, 2019 at Village House Nursing Home.
Mary was born in Newport, RI to the late John I. Martins, and Margaret (Harrington) Martins. She was the wife of Joseph T. Donovan for 62 years.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Gallagher and husband Terry of Middletown, RI, her son Joseph T. Donovan, Jr and wife Mary of Newport, five grandchildren, Patrick Donovan (Liz), Erin Donovan O'Donald (Doug), Katherine Donovan, Ian Gallagher, Conor Gallagher, and four great-grandchildren, Lily and Maggie Donovan, and Dugan and Sullivan O'Donald. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Carol Martins of Newport and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Donovan, and brothers, John, William, Fredrick, Peter, Paul, and her twin, Joseph, also her sisters, Dorothy, Philomena, and Marguerite.
Mary will be remembered fondly for her sparkling blue eyes, her laugh, and her unconditional devotion to her family.
Sincere appreciation to the staff of Village House and Atria Aquidneck Place for their tender care and love for Mary over the past four years.
Calling hours will be held from 8:00 to 9:00 AM, on August 24, 2019 at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway at Mann Ave in Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to Village House Activity Fund, or Atria Aquidneck Place Activity Fund.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019