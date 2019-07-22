|
Mary "Mame" C. (Nicholson) Pedro
Mary "Mame" C. (Nicholson) Pedro, 99 years old, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully in her sleep July 20, 2019. She was born on Potter St. in the old Fifth Ward, Newport on November 4, 1919. Mame was a devoted daughter to Joseph F. and Mary A. (O'Sullivan) Nicholson. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Anthony "Tony" F. Pedro. She loved all things Irish and cherished her several trips to Ireland and visits to the homesteads of her parents (in Adrigole, Bantry and West Trafrask, County Cork), and of her mother-in-law Jane (Flatley) Pedro (in Mayo County) as well as her Irish cousins.
She was a proud "Fifth Warder" and a communicant of St. Augustin's Church. Mame cherished her membership at Gooseberry Beach, where she could be found most days during the summers. She and Tony were also members of the Newport Yacht Club. In her younger days she was an active member of Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH); Democratic Women's Organization; St. Augustin's Parish Guild, and several other organizations and committees affiliated with her church. After graduating from St. Joseph's High School (later St. Catherine's Academy) she worked in the office of Newbury Five & Dime on Thames Street and continued there, after becoming a mother, for several decades as a seasonal employee. She also served as a Fifth Ward poll warden from the 1950s into the 1980s.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Susan Carol (1948); brothers Joseph J. Nicholson and George Nicholson.; sisters-in-law Irene Pedro and Dorothy Reilly Nicholson; brother-in-law Joseph Ruffo.
Surviving Mame are her children Paul A. Pedro, Portsmouth, R.I.; Donna M. Lennon (J. Michael), Westport, MA; grandchildren Stephen Lennon (Lauren Engle), Washington, D.C., Joseph Lennon, (Marika Beneventi), Narberth, PA, James Lennon, Decatur, GA.; great-grandsons Liam, Nicholas and Sean; great-granddaughter Rory; a nephew, several nieces, sister-in-law Carol (Pedro) Ruffo and special friend Linda Lundy,
Mame lived a full life in part because of the kindness and gracious assistance of her extended family, many friends, supportive neighbors and staff at The Grand Islander Nursing Center for which her family is deeply grateful.
Visiting hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport, Thursday, July 25, 2019, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Augustin Church, Carroll and Harrison Avenues, Newport at 10:00 A.M. A private burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation may be made in her memory to Gooseberry Beach, P.O. Box 583, Newport, RI 02840; The LAOH (Ladies Hibernians), 2 Wellington Ave., Newport, RI 02840; or St. Augustin Church, P.O. Box 375, Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019